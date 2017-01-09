Ben Affleck's "Marathon" Sex Scenes With Sienna Miller End in Tears

At one point, Affleck instructed the movie's director of photography, Robert Richardson, to "keep rolling" so they could film the same sex scene "a few times" without having to cut. "I was like, 'OK, obviously Joe Coughlin is a real performer.' This happened three times, and by the third I [finally said], 'Are you joking?'" the 35-year-old actress laughed. "And then I was like, 'I don't know what you're trying to tell people, Ben, about your sexual prowess—your abilities.'"

"It turns out that he was just giving himself options without cutting," she added. "But to me it was the funniest thing. I was like, 'No one can do what you're doing, the marathon love scene.'"

Miller couldn't stop laughing at Affleck. "There will be some outtakes from that [scene] where I have to walk out of the room," she admitted, "because I just have tears running down my face."