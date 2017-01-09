Justin Timberlake Gives the Perfect Reaction to Jessica Biel's Fake Pregnancy News on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Justin Timberlake is not buying any of Ellen DeGeneres' pranks!
His wife, Jessica Biel, joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday where she discussed her recent dancing photos caught at a Los Angeles Lakers game last week. At one point during the game, a photo was captured of Timberlake posing with his hands on the actress' tummy, which of course sparked a slew of pregnancy rumors. Thus, DeGeneres made up a whole, fake story about how the couple is expecting a baby girl and decided to give J.T. a call to inform him of the "news."
When the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer picked up, he told Biel and DeGeneres that he was making sweet potato fries at home with the "King of the House," their 1-year-old son, Silas.
"Speaking of the house, there's going to be a Queen of the House," DeGeneres joked, "We're here to tell you—surprise!—and her name is going to be Ellen."
Timberlake was none too pleased, "Oh," he said with no enthusiasm whatsoever. "I can't wait to find out whose it is!"
"Well, that's a different show," DeGeneres quipped in response.
Meanwhile, Biel discussed a bit more about their date night and Timberlake's knack for half-court shots...and everything else, really.
"Literally every year we're married, I'm looking for that thing that he really sucks at," she joked. "I'm going to still look and I'm going to find it, and I'm going to expose it to everybody!"
When DeGeneres told Timberlake Biel's plans to seek one of his flaws, he laughed, "My wife knows many flaws about me, for sure!"
Thus, he concluded the phone call by giving his wife the sexy opportunity to search for some.
"Honey, I'll be at home with my birthday suit on so you can look for some flaws," he said, causing the audience to erupt in applause.
Still, we don't think she'll find any...do you?!