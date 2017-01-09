Will Julianna Margulies Appear on The Good Fight?

Alicia Florrick doesn't have a little more Fight in her after all. The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies won't strap on her Alicia Florrick wig once again to appear in The Good Fight, her show's spinoff that's streaming on CBS All Access this February, at least this season.

"We talked to Julianna about the show and her relationship to it and we kind of agreed that The Good Wife ended that story," The Good Wife and The Good Fight co-creator Robert King told reporters at the 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour. "I don't think you'd expect that this year."