Billy Bob Thornton Reveals He's "so Insecure" About His Career (Despite His Golden Globes Win)

Billy Bob Thornton is continuously surprised to win for his roles.

The actor took home award for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, for his work on Amazon's Goliath, and told E! News after 74th Annual Golden Globes Sunday night that he was genuinely shocked.

"I'm so insecure that I always think every time is my last time, so I always enjoy it," Thornton said at the Amazon after-party. "I think if you look at this way, if you always believe your best stuff's ahead of you, then you can kind of keep on your game.

"And I try to believe that."