See All the Stars Who Nerded Out Over Meeting the Stranger Things Kids at the 2017 Golden Globes

Although some of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood attended the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night, no one was more sought after than the Stranger Things kids.

Celebrities couldn't help but nerd out over meeting the young stars of the popular Sci-Fi Netflix series, including: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will).

Everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Anna Kendrick, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Amy Schumer stopped the kids for a photo or a quick conversation to express their fandom over the series.