From Questlove to a Justin Timberlake Cameo: Why the 2017 Golden Globes Felt Like The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon was right at home at the 2017 Golden Globes.

As this year's host of the annual ceremony, the SNL alum and late-night entertainer pulled from decades of experience in front of the camera to lead the memorable night.

The 42-year-old host's skills shone through, whether he was serenading the audience in the show's musical opening or covering for a malfunctioning teleprompter.

Fallon seemed so comfortable in his element that, as the ceremony played out, Fallon, the Golden Globes host, and Fallon, The Tonight Show host, blended into one.

Here are all the ways this year's Golden Globes had Tonight Show fans doing a double take: