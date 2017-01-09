Ryan Gosling Gets to "Undo" His Spanx After Golden Globes 2017 Win

After La La Land won big at the 2017 Golden Globes Sunday night, Ryan Gosling was ready to relax.
Gosling, Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle caught up with E! News' Ross Mathews at the E! After Party where they were still visibly on cloud 9.
"I'm feeling pretty floaty," Stone gushed. "Does this sink in for people?"
Director Chazelle echoed Stone's sentiments, telling Mathews that he still couldn't believe his movie-musical won as many awards as it did, including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Director, Motion Picture; and Best Screenplay, Motion Picture.
Even though Gosling's sense of humor was on display after winning the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, his acceptance speech was anything but funny. Gosling used his time to gush about longtime partner Eva Mendes and their two daughters.
"For a movie that was literally about dreams and dreamers, it does feel extra surreal to be here," Chazelle said. "Everything after is like icing on the cake."
Even though the trio would be heading to the after-parties to celebrate their victories, they couldn't help but gush over the idea of taking off their fancy-but-definitely uncomfortable ensembles.
"Ryan has full-body Spanx like a bodysuit on," Stone joked of her co-star's dapper tuxedo.
But Mathews gave him the all clear to remove them since the show was over. "I can undo them?" Gosling joked. "Oh thank God!"
"I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Ryan shared. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."
He continued, "To my daughters, I love you. And if I may, I would like to dedicate this to the memory of [Eva's] brother, Juan Carlos Mendes."
We're still crying.
