Why Donald Glover "Can't Believe" Atlanta Won Two Golden Globes

Atlanta star Donald Glover had a lot to celebrate Sunday night at the 2017 Golden Globes
E!'s Ross Mathews was backstage during the annual awards show to catch Glover's reaction.
Glover was completely surprised by his double victory, saying, "I was just trying to figure out what kind of whiskey I was going to drink tonight. I was like, 'You know, we'll lose and it'll be great.'"
After scoring two Golden Globes wins, the multi-talented actor was speechless. "I'm in shock...There's no words for it. I'm truly excited and happy that I'm being recognized," Glover told E! News.
The Atlanta star started his television career as a writer for NBC's 30 Rock and later starred in the comedy Community.
Donald Glover Makes Magic With Touching Speech After Winning Best Actor in a Comedy Series at 2017 Golden Globes
Atlanta, which Glover created and stars in, won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, as a first-time nominee. The series follows two cousins as they attempt to launch a music career while navigating their lives as young black youth in Atlanta. "I can't believe that something super personal that feels like I would make it, and just watch it for myself, with my family, is speaking to people," Glover said.
Glover told E! News he was excited to meet The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story nominee John Travolta, as well as Viola Davis who won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture in Fences. "I haven't met [Davis] yet, but I'm super excited!"
2016 was a magical year for Glover. He welcomed a child, whom he thanked in his acceptance speech for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. And Atlanta, which broke the viewership record for basic cable comedy premiere, was renewed for a second season on FX. Glover, who performs under his musical moniker Childish Gambino, also released an album, Awaken, My Love, which topped the Billboard R&B Charts.
What better way for the multi-talented star to kick off the new year, than by taking home two Golden Globes? A celebration well deserved.
For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday night at 7 and 11, only on E!
Fashion Police: The 2017 Golden Globe Awards Monday January 9 at 9e|6p, only on E!