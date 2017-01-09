Stars Stun in Their Golden Globes 2017 Official Portraits

The glamour continues!
The 2017 Golden Globes provided plenty of memorable moments, from Jimmy Fallon's opening parody of La La Land to Ryan Gosling's emotional acceptance speech and win dedicated to Eva Mendes' brother, but the memories didn't stop at the end of the show. Attendees stopped to pose for official black-and-white Golden Globes portraits taken by celebrity photographers Mert and Marcus, who managed to capture all of the glamour of the evening. Whether the duo captured the elated faces of winners or the happy mugs of those who were honored to be nominated, everyone looks like they've stepped out of old Hollywood.
The cast of Moonlight tried to contain their smiles for a serious portrait, but some of the actors couldn't help but show their teeth.
This dynamic duo stole the hearts not only of those who saw Lion but also everyone watching the Golden Globes.
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia can't stop making us swoon onscreen and off screen. The This Is Us pair spent the night with their co-stars, continuing to make fans want more and more.
Cecil B. DeMille Award winner Meryl Streep looks completely enchanting in her 2017 portrait.
"Here's to the ones who dream / Foolish as they may seem..."
Emma Stone's performance in La La Land (and her subsequent victory) proved that having dreams will always be worthwhile.
Isabelle Huppert and her trophy looked simply exquisite.
There's nothing more to say other than...swoon.
Sofia Vergara had a little fun during her photo shoot, highlighting the other important facet of the Golden Globes: champagne and wine.
Claire Foy won for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, and her portrait looks equally as regal.
If a picture could say 1,000 words, then Casey Affleck's mysterious look in his official portrait could say at least 1 million.
It's a jungle out there, and no one knows that better than the creators of Zootopia, who faced off against movies such as Moana and My Life as a Zucchini for Best Animated Picture.
Is that the royal family? No, it's just the people behind hit series The Crown.
The "Desert Rose" crooner presented the awards for Best Song and Best Score with Carrie Underwood.
Elle received the Golden Globe award for Best Foreign Film.
Anna Kendrick opted for a one-shouldered gown for the evening's festivities.
Damien Chazelle had one of the best night's of his career thanks to La La Land's success, but he contained his ebullience while being photographed.
Having written "City of Stars" for La La Land, this trio knows what it must be like to be in a room full of stars.
Tom Hiddleston won't be letting go of his Golden Globe trophy anytime soon.
Hugh Laurie appeared to be tuckered out by all the excitement, which obviously included his big win for The Night Manager.
Fences star Viola Davis appears completely enamored by her win, her surroundings and her favorite inspiration, Meryl Streep.
The Atlanta cast took a moment of silence to pay tribute to their win (or maybe they're just secretly resting their eyes).
While taking the stage, attending after-parties and posing for photos, Billy Bob Thornton never ceased to wear his yellow frames.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, winner for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Nocturnal Animals, looks like he still can't believe he won.
Did you watch the Golden Globes? Sound off in the comments!
Fashion Police: The 2017 Golden Globe Awards Monday January 9 at 9e|6p, only on E!