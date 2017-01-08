No, the Golden Globes Didn't Forget the In Memoriam Segment...It Just Didn't Air on TV

Did you feel like something was missing from the 2017 Golden Globes? If so, you're not alone. 

Many have noticed that the In Memoriam segment was left out of this year's show, which typically pays tribute to those stars we've lost in the past year.

While the Golden Globes honored Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher with a special tribute video, they were the only two Hollywood icons mentioned during the telecast.

So what's the deal?

Don't worry, the Golden Globes didn't forget about the segment, they actually have an In Memoriam slideshow on their website.

A caption for the slideshow reads, "So many friends and colleagues took their leave last year that 2016 may be remembered as the cruelest year in Hollywood. And so many were part of the extended Golden Globes family. It began with David Bowie who passed away all too soon on the day of the the 73rd Golden Globes and ended with Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. Here is a remembrance."

To see the Golden Globes complete In Memoriam slideshow, click here.

