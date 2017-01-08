La La Land Takes the Win for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and Sweeps the 2017 Golden Globes

In one of the biggest awards of the night, La La Land is taking home the trophy for the Best Motion Picture for a Musical or Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globes, sweeping the evening in all seven categories for which it was nominated and breaking the record for the most Golden Globes won by a movie.

The film took the Best Movie win over some fierce contenders, including: 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins and Sing Street.

Producers Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger took the stage to accept the award on the film's behalf alongside part of the cast—including Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling—and crew who stood arm-in-arm and couldn't help but smile over the huge accomplishment.