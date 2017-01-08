Nostalgia Alert: See Winona Ryder's Golden Globes Looks From 1988 to Now

by Kendall Fisher

Winona Ryder showed up at the 2017 Golden Globes looking classically stunning in a custom Viktor & Rolf Soir Couture Bow Gown, but we really shouldn't be all that surprised.

The Stranger Things actress—who was nominated this year for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama—has hit the red carpet time and time again, always looking classic and beautiful (outshining any hunky arm candy) since her first experience at Golden Globes in 1988.

Take a look below at all of her Globes' looks throughout the years:

Rob Lowe, Winona Ryder, 1988 Golden Globes

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

1988: At 16-years-old, she joined Rob Lowe on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, but even as a teenager, she still projected a sense of class and total style in this two-piece ensemble. 

Oscar Couples, Winona Ryder, Christian Slater

Ron Galella/WireImage

1989: Ryder looked like an Old Hollywood star when she took the red carpet in 1989 in a black velvet dress with red lips. She posed with her then-boyfriend Christian Slaterwho played her psychotic love interest in the 1988 cult film Heathers.

Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, 1991 Golden Globes

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

1991: Remember when she dated Johnny Depp? She was certainly the best part of his look (which was a little messy, TBH) at the 1991 awards show, donning a simple black frock with bright red lipstick.

Winona Ryder, Uri Horowitz, 1994 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage

1994: She was on the arm of her brother, Uri Horowitz, at the '94 Golden Globes, during which she rocked that stunning pixie cut we grew to love as well as a sleek, dark, floor-length gown.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, 1998 Golden Globes

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

1998: Ryder opted for a girls' night at the 1998 Globes, which she took by storm with Gwyneth Paltrow. They took show as their own personal catwalk, looking like two models completing each other's look like yin and yang—Ryder in her go-to black attire and Paltrow in white. 

Winona Ryder, 2000 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2000: At 29-years-old, she joined Matt Damon on the red carpet and switched up her look, opting for a white, sparkly dress as opposed to her usual dark attire.

Winona Ryder, Scott Mackinlay, 2017 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2017: Fast forward 17 years, and Ryder returned to her darker-hued style, looking just as stunning as ever on the red carpet alongside her husband Scott Mackinlay.

Which look is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!

