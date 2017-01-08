Sofía Vergara & Priyanka Chopra Are (Sort of) Twinning at the Golden Globes 2017

by Diana Marti

Wait, are we seeing double? Sort of! 

It seems that Sofia Vergaraand Priyanka Chopraran into each other backstage and couldn't help but notice that how similar their gowns were. And because they're such fun women, they made this fun boomerang together. 

"with @priyankachopra #goldenglobes," the 44-year-old actress captioned the behind-the-scenes video two dancing woman emojis. 

Although their dresses were somewhat alike, they differed in hue and style.

Vergara brought sheer sexiness to the red carpet in this Zuhair Murad dress that she adorned with jewels from Lorraine Schwartz.  looked simply breathtaking in a custom designed gold gown from Ralph Lauren. She accented the look with a bold lipstick and a radiant pendant. 

While the Quantico star looked simply breathtaking in a custom designed gold gown from Ralph Lauren. She accented the look with a bold lipstick and a radiant pendant. 

???? with @priyankachopra #goldenglobes

A video posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

The Modern Family star shared a photo of herself waiting on the side of the stage during the Golden Globes. 

"I look lonely back stage but I was just trying to come up with my an*s joke hahhahha!!!!#goldenglobes2017 #itsallaboutentertaining ✨✨✨," she captioned the pic. 

The actress was referencing an on-stage mispronunciation joke that was NSFW that she said while presenting all three Miss Golden Globe, who are Sylvester Stallone's daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet

For the first time, the coveted honor was given to three women. 

"Each of the lovely young women in this triad have had success as they try to pursue their dreams. One is an art history major as USC, another is interested in fashion and a modeling career and another excels in a variety of sports and social activities," Greer Grammer, Miss Golden Globe 2015, announced.

"It's great to be first at something," Stallone, 70, told the HFPA. 

