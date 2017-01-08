Surprise! Ryan Reynolds Kissed Andrew Garfield After Losing Golden Globe to Ryan Gosling

Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield, Golden Globes

Are you guys paying attention, because we're willing to bet that you missed something absolutely amazing right now. Don't worry, though, that's why we're here.

Just a few seconds before everybody started to swoon over Ryan Gosling's beautiful speech, where he thanked Eva Mendes for holding down the fort while he shot La La Land, there was a very OMG-worthy embrace going on in the background, and if you blinked, you missed it.

Fellow Best Actor nominees Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield decided to share a kiss on the lips to make up for their loss, and we are so here for it. Just try to take your eyes off of Gosling's rugged handsomeness, and veer over to the left, you'll see it all go down.

Sure, keep watching it over and over. We are.

Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield, Golden Globes
