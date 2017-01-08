Goldie Hawn & Amy Schumer Are the Golden Globes Comedy Duo We Never Knew We Needed

NBC
NBC
Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer brought some good laughs to the 2017 Golden Globes.
The two actresses play a mother and daughter in the upcoming action-comedy film Snatched, which sees them embarking on a hijinks-filled trip to South America. They offered a sneak peek of their comedic chemistry onstage at the Golden Globes while presenting the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
"So, in our new movie, Amy and I play mother and daughter," Hawn, 71, told the audience.
"Yeah, I play the daughter," joked Schumer, 35. "Although I read for both parts."
"You did?" Hawn asked, giggling her trademark Goldie Hawn giggle.
"Yes, I did," Schumer said.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
She then motioned for Hawn to read from the teleprompter.
"That's you," she said.
Hawn then began to announce "best actor, motion picture comedy or mystical."
"Musical," Schumer said.
"Musical?" Hawn replied.
"Do you have your glasses?" Schumer said.
"No, I don't need them," Hawn replied.
The two then crowded closer and Hawn announced "the nominees of the five most tainted men."
"Talented," Schumer corrected, then gestured towards Hawn's partner Kurt Russell, who was sitting in the audience, saying, "Kurt, do you have her glasses?"
The two continued their newfound comedy act for a bit before presenting the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy to Ryan Gosling for La La Land. Hawn gasped and smiled as she read his name. The two actresses then got to cozy up to the actor for kisses. Not a bad way to end a set!