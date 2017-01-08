2017 Golden Globe Awards: Everything You Haven't Seen on TV

by McKenna Aiello & Marc Malkin |

The cameras can't catch everything at the 2017 Golden Globes, and that's where E! News steps in. 

Right from the start, nominees, presenters and attendees got down to the business of mixing and mingling. From catching up with old pals, reuniting with former co-stars and fangirling (or fanboying) over their favorite celebrities, the annual telecast wasn't short of unforgettable moments. 

There's no question that the night belongs to the lucky winners and the talented actors and actresses who brought such incredible stories to life, but a little behind the scenes action never hurt, right?! Read on for everything you didn't see, but totally wish you did, below:

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, 2017 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

VIP's Only: It pays to be Hollywood's golden coupleBlake Lively and Ryan Reynoldsare so A-list that they were allowed to skip the line of fellow celebrities to get their picture taken before anyone else. 

Triple Threat: Talk about a nostalgic moment! The Help castmates Emma StoneJessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer reunited inside the ballroom with a hug. Jessica spotted Emma from her seat before running over to the La La Land and Fences stars for the special gathering. 

Classic Chrissy: When Chrissy Teigen and John Legendmastered the art of "red carpet relaxation" by literally sitting down during the middle of their interview with E! News, Blake Lively thought it was so funny that she whipped out her phone (before asking permission, of course) and snapped a picture of the couple. 

Candids, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, 2017 Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quitting Tinseltown?: Is Jessica Chastain putting her acting career on hold? Maybe so, since she told Tom Hiddleston backstage, "I'm overworked. I'm only going to do one film this year... OK I gotta get back!" 

No. 1 Fan: The Stranger Things kids attended their very first Golden Globes this evening, and they couldn't be more excited to meet none other than Anna Kendrick. The co-stars ran up to the Pitch Perfect star with huge smiles on their faces, and more than just a couple Kodak worthy moments ensued. 

Tight Squeeze: Expectant mama Natalie Portman had a tough time getting past the tightly-packed tables. At one point, she jokingly shoved Chris Hemsworth and told him, "Get out of the way, buddy."

Word VomitMr. Robot star Rami Malekaccidentally introduced his sister to a fellow partygoer as his... wait for it... wife! He quickly corrected himself, saying, "My wife? Oh my god, this is my sister!" Whoops. 

Check back for even more can't-miss moments from the 2017 Golden Globes throughout the evening!

Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Golden Globes special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., only on E!

