That Time Hugh Laurie Totally Denied Tom Hiddleston at the 2017 Golden Globes

Looks like Taylor Swift isn't the only one who's turned her back on Tom Hiddleston...

During the 2017 Golden Globes, Hugh Laurie was announced as the winner for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for his role in The Night Manager. As he stood up, everyone around him applauded, gave him a hug and went to shake his hand—well, except for Hiddleston. Because he was denied.

When Laurie's Night Manager co-star reached out to give him a handshake for his win, Laurie turned the other way and continued walking to the stage, leaving poor Hiddleston hanging. Perhaps Laurie's a T. Swift fan?