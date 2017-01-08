Golden Globes 2017 Guests Get Inspiring Letter From President Barack Obama

Guests at the 2017 Golden Globes received a surprise inside their award show program: An inspiring letter from the president of the United States.

The rare move marks a written farewell to Hollywood from President Barack Obama, who has enjoyed support from scores of celebrities during his eight years as U.S. leader. Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony is the last major award show before the president leaves office on Jan. 20.

Janice Min, Chief Creative Officer of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, tweeted a photo of the president's letter.