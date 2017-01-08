Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet Might Just Be the Show You Need to Feel Younger, More Energetic, and Sexier Than Ever

If you've ever wanted to watch Drew Barrymore eat people, it's about to be your lucky day.

Netflix just debuted a new teaser for its upcoming Santa Clarita Diet during the 2017 Golden Globes, and you're just going to die over this new diet. You'll feel younger, more energetic, and sexier than ever, and you can eat whoever you want—as long as they deserve it.

The hilarious series, which comes from the creator of Better Off Ted, stars Barrymore as a suburban Los Angeles mom named Sheila who kinda sorta dies and starts eating people. It's more iZombie than The Walking Dead, and it will have you laughing at cannibalism in a way you probably never thought you would even want to.