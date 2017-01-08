Watch Pharrell Williams React to Jenna Bush Hager Calling His Movie "Hidden Fences" at the 2017 Golden Globes

They always say, anything can happen on the red carpet.

Before the first award was handed out at the 2017 Golden Globes, Pharrell Williams did what so many stars do: You chat it up with reporters on live television.

But when talking to Jenna Bush Hager, the nominee was put in a situation: What do you do if the host incorrectly names your movie?

"So you're nominated for hidden fences," Jenna explained. "How cool is it? You said this party is known for a little drinking. Are you thinking you're going to partake?"