Evan Rachel Wood's Suit Reminds Young Girls Dresses Are Not a Requirement at the Golden Globes

Whoever thinks dresses are mandatory on the red carpet better take a look at Evan Rachel Wood.
While walking the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, the Westworld star received rave reviews for her custom suit by Altuzarra.
At the same time, the actress wanted to remind young women watching that it's more than okay to dress a little different.
"This is my third nomination and I've been to the Golden Globes six times," Evan explained to E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "I've worn a dress every single time and I love dresses. I'm not trying to protest dresses but I wanted to make sure young girls and women know that it's not a requirement."
She continued, "You don't have to wear one if you don't want to. Just be yourself because you're worth more than that. This year, I'm going homage to Victor Victoria and David Bowie because it's his birthday."
Putting fashion aside, Evan has also earned plenty of praise for her role in Westworld. In fact, it earned her a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Drama.
With so many twists and turns in the HBO series, the Live From the Red Carpet crew had to ask: Did you have any idea about the story lines beforehand?
"We were not told where it's going ahead of time. We found out episode by episode, script by script," she shared with E! News. "We were kind of the first people spouting theories. The cast would get together and we'd try to figure it out."
As for a season two, the cast appears to be remaining tight-lip.
"It's going to be really good," Evan teased.