Kerry Washington Reveals What It's Like to Party with Barack Obama: "When I Left, He Was Still Dancing"

Kerry Washington leads one fabulous life.
Sometimes, she's Olivia Pope on ABC's Scandal. Sometimes she's producing, starring in, and getting nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in HBO's Confirmation. And sometimes, she's partying with Barack Obama.
Washington talked to E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet all about the big party the Obamas hosted to honor their last few weeks in the White House, and it sounds like quite the shindig.
"I was there, I was there with my family, my husband and our kids," she says, referring to husband Nnamdi Asomugha, two year-old daughter Isabelle, and three month-old Caleb. "It went real late. We left at 3:30 and people were still on the dance floor."
Some of those people included the man of the hour, President Barack Obama.
"When I left, he was still dancing," she says, but she's not judging. "He deserves a party, don't you think?"
Washington is nominated tonight for best actress in a miniseries or TV movie for her work in HBO's Confirmation, which tells the true story of Anita Hill, the woman who publicly accused supreme court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment.
"I remember my parents arguing about it as a kid. That's what I remember, so I was really drawn to do the project because I had a compassion for both sides of the story," Washington says of the movie. "My dad is a black man, my mother is a woman, they both had different takes on what had happened. So it was thrilling to produce this film, and to star in it. I feel really blessed."
This is Washington's second Golden Globe nomination. She was previously nominated for playing Olivia Pope on Scandal in 2014.