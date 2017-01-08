Winona Ryder Jokes About Revealing Stranger Things Season 2 Spoilers at Golden Globes 2017

There would be grave repercussions for those who would dare reveal spoilers about Stranger Things season two, Winona Ryder jokes.
The actress talked to E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet about the second installment of the series of the hit Netflix show, in which she will reprise her role as Joyce Byers, whose son went missing in season one.
"We're sort of like sworn, you know, we would have to probably be killed if we revealed anything," Ryder said.
And the actress also signaled she too is kept in the dark about the show's mysteries, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.
"But actually, it helps the performance when you actually don't know," she added. "It's a strange thing. I never thought it would work that way."
Stranger Things season two is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.
Ryder wore a black strapless Viktor & Rolf to the Golden Globes. The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her role in Stranger Things, which is also nominated for Best Television Series, Drama.
This marks the third Golden Globe nomination for Ryder, who won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for The Age of Innocence in 1994 and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her role in the 1990 movie Mermaids.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Anchor Bay Entertainment
And this year's ceremony may mark a blast from the past: A reunion with Christian Slater, her ex-boyfriend who played her psychotic ("tomato, tomato...") love interest in the 1988 cult film Heathers. He is nominated for his second Golden Globe for his role in Mr. Robot.
"I haven't seen him in a long time but I adore him," Ryder told Rancic. "I'm so happy for him. I could not be more happy for him. I love him so much. We started out together, [I was] 16 years old, Heathers...I just always loved him and I'm so happy to see him doing so well. He's just the best."
Ryder said that when Slater won a Golden Globe last year, she emailed him her congratulations but did not expect a response.
"And then he wrote me back," she said. "I was really touched. I can't wait to see him."