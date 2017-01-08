Justin Timberlake Takes Over Some of Ryan Seacrest's Duties on the Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet Because Why Not?

Do you need a break, Ryan Seacrest? Because if so, Justin Timberlake can fill in for a bit.

The star stepped onto the red carpet alongside Jessica Biel for the 2017 Golden Globes today in a way that almost seemed like an audition for potential hosting gigs in the future. JT couldn't stop the feeling when it came to getting a taste of taking over the carpet when he opened the interview with Seacrest by sharing what a "hot change" was. And he did it with so much determination, it was hard not to admire his enthusiasm.

Holding up the board that read, "Hot Change," Timberlake explains to the camera, "In Hollywood, this is what we call a 'Hot Change.' Its when we keep the feed going live, on only Ryan Seacrest, and then we just roll in, right after Andrew Garfield."

Cue an "aggressive," as Biel exclaimed, toss of the clipboard.

"I just learned that that was a hot change, so I felt like I wanted to share it with the world," Timberlake added.