Hugh Grant Reveals Why He Was Incredibly Intimidated to Work With Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins

Hugh Grant isn't too proud to admit that taking on a project with Meryl Streep was definitely intimidating.
The actor chatted with E! News' Ryan Seacrest at the 2017 Golden Globes and opened up about working with the highly-acclaimed actress on their film, Florence Foster Jenkins, which is up for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.
"Well, the legend of Meryl Streep is intimidating. I was frightened by that," he admitted. "Actually, she's a lovely woman, you've met her, but it is quite frightening acting with her because she brings all this talent, that's one thing. But also, there's really scary intesnity. If it's a sad scene, Meryl's sad. If it's an angry scene, Meryl's really angry and, you know, it's hard the to keep up."
However, he did admit she definitely had a sense of humor and found great joy in winding him up and messing with him.
As for Florence Foster Jenkins, Grant said he took the role, in part, due to Streep.
"It was a very good part for me, with nuances and textures that I'm not accustomed to," he told Seacrest. "It had Steven Frears, who everyone thinks is a very classy director, wins lots of prizes. And the small matter of Meryl Streep playing opposite me, so I really had to do it."
We will see if the film takes home the trophy for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Drama, when the Golden Globes airs at 5 p.m. PST on NBC!
