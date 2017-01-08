Hugh Grant Reveals Why He Was Incredibly Intimidated to Work With Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins

Hugh Grant isn't too proud to admit that taking on a project with Meryl Streep was definitely intimidating.

The actor chatted with E! News' Ryan Seacrest at the 2017 Golden Globes and opened up about working with the highly-acclaimed actress on their film, Florence Foster Jenkins, which is up for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

"Well, the legend of Meryl Streep is intimidating. I was frightened by that," he admitted. "Actually, she's a lovely woman, you've met her, but it is quite frightening acting with her because she brings all this talent, that's one thing. But also, there's really scary intesnity. If it's a sad scene, Meryl's sad. If it's an angry scene, Meryl's really angry and, you know, it's hard the to keep up."