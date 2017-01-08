Amy Adams Calls Arrival "One of the Joys of my Career"

E!
Apparently working with aliens is not nearly as hard as it sounds.
Amy Adams may have had a few imaginary costars in Arrival, the movie for which she's nominated for best actress in a drama at the 2017 Golden Globes, but Adams says the CGI didn't have a negative impact on her experience filming the movie.
"That definitely creates a challenge," she told Ryan Seacrest of the creatures, Louise, learned to communicate with. "But I have to say, being on set with the crew that [director Denis Villeneuve] has, it makes it so easy. I'd love to have the narrative about how hard it was, but it was such a joy. Getting to tell this story was really one of the joys of my career."
If you haven't seen the movie yet, Adams understands that it's very hard to describe, and might not be the movie you think it is.
"It isn't what you expect," she says. "It definitely has a sci-fi element, but it asks you to sit back and watch and observe and listen, and in a way, the audience becomes Louise. You have to be open."
Adams also took a moment on the carpet to say hello to her six year-old daughter, Aviana, and mention that her gorgeous strapless, black sequined gown was designed by Tom Ford, who also happened to direct Adams in 2016's Nocturnal Animals. Ford is nominated for both best director and best screenplay for that film.
Adams already has two wins at the Golden Globes under her belt. She took home the prize for best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical for American Hustle in 2014 and Big Eyes in 2015, and Arrival marks her seventh nomination overall.