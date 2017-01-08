2017 Golden Globes: Best of Glambot

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mandy Moore, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

ESC: Carrie Underwood, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Worst Dressed at the Golden Globes 2017

ESC: Golden Globes, Millie Bobby Brown

Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2017

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We have a thing for the Golden Globes red carpet.

Seriously, it's one award show that never disappoints. It could be because it's the first full-on star-studded ceremony of the season, or it could be because you're going to see pretty much anyone you'd ever want to. For instance, we were reminded that it doesn't hurt to have Sylvester Stallone as your dad. Just take a look at his three suddenly grown-up daughters posing like they mean it for the Glambot. 

But that's just the start of the glamour ahead. For more exclusive, up-close looks at what exactly E!'s Glambot captured live on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, keep scrolling!

The sisters Stallone have arrived! With that, the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet has officially started for the E! Glambot.

A video posted by E! Style Collective (@stylecollective) on

The Stallone sisters know a thing or two about working it for the camera.

@emrata is silk perfection personified in Reem Acra. Standout twirl in the E! Glambot, powered by @vw, to boot.

A video posted by E! Style Collective (@stylecollective) on

According to Emily Ratajkowski (a.k.a. the queen of sex appeal), a Reem Acra plunging neckline is never a bad idea. 

Lily Collins looks like a Disney princess come to life in her blush pink Zuhair Murad Couture gown.

This is Mandy Moore's moment! Absolutely breathtaking in Naeem Khan in the E! Glambot, powered by @vw.

A video posted by E! Style Collective (@stylecollective) on

Mandy Moore certainly knows how to make an entrance in her navy Naeem Khan gown.

For more standout Glambot looks, click here!

And for everything else Golden Globes related, click here!

TAGS/ Mandy Moore , Lily Collins , Emily Ratajkowski , Sylvester Stallone , 2017 Golden Globes , 2017 Golden Globes Glambot , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories