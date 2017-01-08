Natalie Portman Reveals Her Greatest Discovery About Jackie Kennedy's Life at the 2017 Golden Globes

When Natalie Portman transforms into a character, she goes all the way in.

So perhaps it should be no surprise that when the A-list actress signed up to play Jackie Kennedy in the critically acclaimed movie Jackie, she did her research on the famous personality.

While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, Natalie was asked her biggest discovery about Jackie. Her answer may surprise you.

"There were many things. I always knew she was smart, but I don't think I realized how smart she was and I certainly didn't realize what a role she had in crafting the legacy of her husband and of her family," she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "And understanding how important image is and it's not such a superficial thing—that it actually corresponds to the understanding of a person."