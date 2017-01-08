Warning: Mandy Moore Promises This Is Us' Return Will Be a ''Crazy Roller Coaster of Emotion''

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
All right, guys, you heard it from Mandy Moore herself. Stock up on the Kleenex and give yourself a pep talk because This Is Us' return on Tuesday is going to be an emotional one.
"We've been off for five weeks and I know we left everyone with a bit of a cliffhanger, but the thing about this show is there are always crazy roller coasters of emotion and this episode is no exception," Moore, who stunned in a Naeem Khan gown, told Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet today in Beverly Hills.
The actress is nominated for her first-ever golden statue after doing an exquisite job portraying Rebecca Pearson in the NBC breakout drama, which quickly garnered fans' praise during its first season. And as much as fans may love-hate always weeping during the show, Moore believes that's part of what draws so many in to the series.
"I think at this point in time, people were really hungry for cathartic entertainment," she tells us. "People want to feel their feelings and they're able to connect with these characters and the stories and the challenges and obstacles in a way that maybe not a lot of other network shows present to people."
Moore's co-star and onscreen hubby Milo Ventimiglia was the special man to deliver the exciting news of her nomination, however the actress recalls that he kind of went rogue on the texting after dropping the somewhat-vague bombshell, LOL.
"I was home, I was awake, and I was getting ready to make coffee and my phone lit up with a text from Milo, my costar, saying, ‘Congratulations!' I said, ‘Did the show get nominated?' Then he didn't answer me back, so I started frantically looking online and saw the news there."
Sheesh, Milo, way to keep a girl guessing.
Moore isn't the only cast member of NBC's hit series to earn herself a nomination. She's joined by on-screen daughter Chrissy Metz in the Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film, as well by as her on-screen adopted son Sterling K. Brown (who scored a Best Supporting Actor nod for his work in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story).