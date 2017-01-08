Blac Chyna Dishes on Post-Pregnancy Life During First Red Carpet Since Baby: "I Feel Confident"

Blac Chyna is back to hitting the red carpet.

Two months after giving birth to her first daughter, Dream Kardashian, the reality star officially stepped into the limelight while making her first public appearance at the 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas Saturday night.

"I feel confident," the new mother of two told E! News before stepping inside. "I've been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She's healthy. I'm healthy. That's just my main focus."

Chyna's confidence certainly showed! The star stunned in a champagne sequin curve-hugging cocktail dress with a plunging neckline with her blond hair pulled back away from her face.