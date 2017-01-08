Is Nina Dobrev Returning For The Vampire Diaries Series Finale?

In August, Pedowitz said the network was having "discussions" with Dobrev about returning after she exited the series at the end of season six.

"There are discussions going on with Nina, we'd love to have her back," he said at the time. "These are discussions that go on, hopefully she'll be back, but should it not work out, Julie has planned out a great series finale for fans."

Other notable news to come out of The CW's presentation?

While The Originals is a spinoff of TVD, it could very well go on after viewers say goodbye to Mystic Falls depending on how it performs when it returns for its fourth season on March 17.