Queen Elizabeth II Emerges at Church for First Public Appearance Since Holiday Illness

Queen Elizabeth II is back at it.

While suffering from a "heavy cold" over the holidays, the British monarch delayed her customary travel to Sandringham Palace with Prince Philip and later opted out of attending the annual Christmas Day and New Year's Day church services.

"The Queen does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time.

It appears the royal has since recuperated because she arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for Sunday church service along with the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

The elegant 90-year-old stood out in the crowd, donning a vibrant blue coat and feathered hat accessorized with black gloves and a glittering brooch. After the service, Queen Elizabeth headed home in a Bentley with her husband as the surrounding crowd of churchgoers applauded.