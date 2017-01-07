Tom Brady Joins Instagram: See the NFL Star's First Photo From a Winter Wonderland

Instagram just expanded its celebrity repertoire by one!

Tom Brady finally joined the popular social media platform on Saturday afternoon, sharing a photo of himself smack dab in the middle of a snow storm. The NFL star sports the not-so winter appropriate 'fit of a short sleeve tee, dark denim jeans, sneakers and a hat as he stands in the snow with his arms outstretched.

"You can take the boy out of California... and I think they took the California out of the boy!" he captioned the snapshot.

Brady added, "Instagram is coming..." Sounds like we've got a punny Game of Thrones fan on our hands!