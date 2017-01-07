American Idol Finalist Pia Toscano Marries Dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jenelle Evans, Instagram

Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans Celebrates Upcoming Arrival of Her Daughter With Fun-Filled Baby Shower

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

Bright Lights: Carrie Fisher's & Debbie Reynolds' Heartbreaking and Hilarious Quotes, From Fat Ghosts to Best Friends

Will Marfuggi, Golden Globes Sneak Peek

First Look: E! Live 360 in Action on 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pia Toscano, Jimmy R.O. Smith

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Humane Society Of The U.S.

Pia Toscano just tied the knot!

The American Idol alum married longtime love and dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith in a romantic ceremony on Saturday, Entertainment Tonight reports. The newlyweds' closest family and friends gathered at the Metropolitan Building in Long Island, New York for the joyous occasion. 

According to the outlet, Toscano looked stunning (as per usual) in a custom silk gown designed by Michael Costello. The modern look featured elaborate lace embroidery and a cascading sheer train. 

American Idol fans will remember the songstress from the series' 11th season. Her elimination in the tenth round shocked viewers, but she's gone on to lead quite a career for herself both as a solo artist and as a backup singer for Jennifer Lopez

Photos

Hollywood's Coolest Destination Weddings

As for her nuptials, Pia told ET, "I've dreamed of this magical day since I was 4-years-old, and I hoped to find my King."

When it came to the invite list, the lovebirds kept it fairly exclusive, which meant no fellow Idol alums were in attendance. "As we decided to have the wedding in New York, it was a bit out of the way for everyone," she revealed. 

Smith popped the question back in late 2015 about two years after meeting Pia. As it turns out, none other than J. Lo introduced the pair to each other, as both were working on the "Aint Your Mama" singer's tour together. 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

TAGS/ American Idol , Weddings , Couples , Top Stories