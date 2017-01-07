Demi Lovato Jokes About Her Selfie With Baby Elephant in Africa

Demi Lovato is just a trunkful of laughs.
The 24-year-old pop star recently flew to Africa and visited Kenya, where she hung out with adorable baby elephants. Lovato posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself with two of them Saturday.
"Kenya!!!" she wrote.
Lovato then posted a selfie with one of the elephants, showing just the animal's trunk resting over her shoulder and touching the side of her face.
"Caption this," she wrote. "Wait actually... don't."
Lovato has visited Kenya before. She spent 10 days there in 2013 as part of a volunteer trip sponsored by the Me to We and Free the Children organizations, of which she serves as a celebrity ambassador.
"There's something about just being here that you can't describe," she said in a YouTube video. "I really feel like this has made a huge impact on my life."
During her 2013 stay, she celebrated her 21st birthday and received a goat as a present. She named him Billy, but did not keep him.
"It's the highest honor that a tribe can give someone," she told Teen Vogue, adding, "because of how much a goat produces and how much it's worth."
Lovato ended up giving the goat to a family in need.
During that trip, she also helped build a medical clinic and came close to touching a lion.
"He literally brushed the side of the safari truck," she told Teen Vogue. "If I'd stuck my hand out, it would've been bitten off."
Lovato's latest trip comes following months of touring. She performed at the Z Festival in Brazil and the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City in December. In November, she sang at the Global Citizen Festival in India. Between June and October, she was on a joint tour with Nick Jonas, performing in various cities in the United States, Canada, Turkey and Mexico.
Lovato's next show is set to take place on Feb. 3, at the Red Fest DXB festival in Dubai.