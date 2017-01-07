Lily Collins Feels Like a ''Kid in a Candy Shop'' Picking Out Her 2017 Golden Globes Gown

Instagram
Lily Collins has quite the task on her hands ahead of the 2017 Golden Globes.
The actress, who is nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for Rules Don't Apply, was in the thick of award show prep on Saturday, picking out the perfect ensemble just one day before she's set to hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton.
Collins, 27, appears naked in one Instagram snapshot lounging in a massive heap of stunning gowns.
"What a dream. Soaking in every moment and savoring the details..." she captioned the moment. Too sweet!
AKM-GSI
A separate photo features clothing rack upon clothing rack of potential options for the starlet to choose between. From tulle skirts to intricately embroidered bodices and dresses in every shade of the rainbow, Lily will certainly stand out during the annual telecast in whichever look she picks.
"Like a kid in a candy shop," she wrote alongside the image of every fashionista's dream. "It's finally time to make a decision for The @GoldenGlobes! This looks impossible..."
Ahead of the big event, Collins stepped out Friday night to attend talent agency CAA's pre-Golden Globes 2017 party, which took place at celeb hotspot Catch LA. She looked totally chic in a sheer midi dress with black beading.
Looks like Lily's weekend is shaping up to be nothing short of unforgettable!
Watch E!'s live 2017 Golden Globes red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT this Sunday. Following the ceremony on NBC, tune back in to E! for our live After-Party special at 11 p.m. And catch our Fashion Police special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m.