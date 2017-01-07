Pink Shares PDA Pic of Her & Carey Hart for 11th Anniversary: "Thanks for Sticking Around"

Happy anniversary to Pink and Carey Hart!

The two celebrated 11 years of marriage Saturday, more than a week after they welcomed their second child and first son, Jameson Moon Hart.

Pink posted on her Instagram page a photo of her and Carey kissing on the red carpet at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

"Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum," Pink wrote. "That's one for every year care bear. I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I'm very lucky to be able to say that you're mine. Thanks for sticking around."