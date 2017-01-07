Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Show PDA at Pre-Golden Globes 2017 Party

AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark is partying it up and showing PDA with her new man before her big awards night, just after making their romance Instagram official.
Sophie Turner attended the CAA talent agency's pre-Golden Globes 2017 party with new boyfriend Joe Jonas on Friday night, two days before the ceremony. Game of Thrones is nominated for Best Television Series, Drama. The show was also nominated for the same award in 2016 and 2015. Will Turner and Jonas make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Golden Globes Sunday?
They certainly drew attention at the pre-show bash, which took place at the Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, and sitting outside at a table on the patio. The two kissed and held hands occasionally and appeared smitten with each other, E! News has learned exclusively. Jonas also introduced Turner as his girlfriend when talking to other guests.
The two even wore matching outfits—Turner wore a white one-shoulder dress and long black jacket while Jonas sported a black and white suit. They were later seen exiting the restaurant, with Jonas leading Turner outside.
Earlier in the day, the two showed PDA while leaving a gym together. Turner was spotted holding Jonas' hand and kissing it.
Cousart/JFXimages/WENN.com
The two sparked romance rumors in November when they were spotted getting cozy at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards event in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. They were later seen walking together in New York City. Over Thanksgiving weekend, they attended a friend's wedding in Malibu.
The two later showed PDA while walking in London in December. On New Year's weekend, Turner joined Jonas in Miami to watch him perform with his band DNCE at the Orange Bowl Halftime Show.
Earlier this week, Turner posted a photo of Jonas on her Instagram page for the first time.
AKM-GSI
Other celebs who attended the party included Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend and model Nina Agdal, Tobey Maguire, Jared Leto,James Corden, Freida Pinto, Marisa Tomei, LilyCollins, Naomi Campbell, Ben Kingsley, Jon Voight, Ron Livingston, Dakota Johnson, John Travoltaand Kelly Preston, Jeremy Renner, Alyssa Milano, Russell Simmons, Miles Teller, David Foster and daughters Erin Foster and Sara Foster, French Montana and Castle star Nathan Fillion.
The bash began around 9 p.m. DiCaprio and Agdal arrived together two hours later and sat in a booth with friends. The two also showed some PDA; the actor leaned over at one point and gave Agdal a kiss.
Maguire, who is good friends with DiCaprio, was spotted chatting with people near the couple's booth.
French Montana was spotted flirting with a group of women. Johnson was seen talking to friends inside another booth.
Earlier on Friday, DiCaprio and Agdal attended a celebration for Martin Scorsese and his film Silence at the Soho House West Hollywood club. DiCaprio was seen introducing Agdal to people and the two held hands as they chatted with the guests, which included studio exec Brad Grey as well as actor Paul Sorvino and MPAA chairman Chris Dodd.
—Additional reporting by Marc Malkin