Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Get Real About Romance (and Therapy?!) After The Bachelorette

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv
When the final rose is handed out, the real work begins.
For Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum, saying yes to The Bachelorette was a unique opportunity to find someone special.
But more than five years after their fairy-tale engagement, the couple is happily married with two beautiful children.
With so many couples from Bachelor Nation breaking up or splitting, there's one question that fan't can't help but ask: How do these two make it work?
"I think it's that we went on the show, we had our own careers already and we weren't looking for anything else," Ashley revealed to E! News at WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars premiere party at Nightingale. "We were actually considering the possibility of a relationship. We weren't looking to become famous."
She added, "I think our priorities were similar. I think we both thought maybe we could meet someone and then we wanted to go back to our real lives. We weren't looking for anything more than that."
That's not to say everything is absolutely perfect for this famous couple. In the new season of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars, fans will witness the pair try to strengthen their relationship. And while they don't have explosive issues, they share struggles that many couples can relate to.
"We have small issues like every other couple has. It was an opportunity for us to spend two weeks on just us and we're never going to get that ever again," J.P. explained. "We had been with our son for two years and everything had been about him for the past two years and we wanted to get back a little bit of what we had before kids."
During the season, the duo also gets some guidance from Dr. V and Dr. Ish. Through the process, both Ashley and J.P. received a new perspective on couple's therapy.
"We never even considered it [beforehand]. We never felt like we were at the point where we needed it," Ashley confessed. "Now that we've been through the boot camp, I do think there's something to say about having a third party there."
J.P. added, "To get a third party perspective is definitely refreshing and it's something that can be a catalyst for change in a relationship. I don't think we need therapy. I don't think we're at that point."
While viewers watch the couple strengthen their relationship over the next several weeks, both Ashley and J.P. assure fans that the bond they share is strong.
And while the statistics may not be in their favor, both parties share something special that doesn't come every season.
"We're here to improve our relationship even more. It's not that we're on the brink of divorce," Ashley confessed. "We just want to make sure we're doing everything we can to make our relationship as strong as we can for our family."
Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars airs Friday night at 9 p.m. only on WE tv.