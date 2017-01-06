Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Kick off the New Year With Secret Romantic Getaway to Norway

2017 is already turning into quite the romantic year for Prince Harry.

E! News can confirm the royal family member and his girlfriend Meghan Markle recently traveled to Norway together for a private vacation.

"The couple went to Norway together for a few days," a source shared with E! News.

Thanks to some great timing, it's also being reported that the couple tried to see the Northern Lights that are most visible this time of the year.

According to The Sun, who first reported the trip, the famous pair also enjoyed whale-watching and sunsets in the snow.