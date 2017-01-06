Watch Chrissy Metz Get Ready for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards and Dish on Her Dress

Chrissy Metz is about to hit the red carpet of her very first Golden Globe Awards appearance and she's thrilled.
E! News caught up with the This Is Us actress and first-time Golden Globe nominee during one of her dress fittings for the night ahead and got the scoop on who she's may be bringing to the award show.
As for what Metz will be donning come Sunday evening, the star worked with Christian Siriano to create not one, but two gowns to choose from.
Her hairstylist David Gardner will undoubtedly be by her side for glam prep and he told us he's going back and forth between two inspirations—but of course, it all depends on which dress she chooses. One thing is for sure, there will be volume, texture and gorgeous hair!
Check out the video below to get more details on both of the gowns that the 36-year-old star is currently picking between.
And as for a possible date to the 2017 Golden Globes, Metz admits that she's going to have her publicist and agent with her Sunday night and helping her with her recent knee injury.
With these major award show nights, it's easy to get caught up in the moment if you get so lucky as to be called up on stage for your performance, right?
Well, Metz is taking nerves into account if the opportunity presents itself, but she tells us she won't be preparing a speech.
"I think roughly I know who I want to thank but I'm not even thinking that far," she tells us. "I think I might have a loose list but I'm not going to take anything up, I want everything to be really organic."
