Saturday Savings: Sofia Richie's Body Chain Is Now 40% Off!

When it comes to jewelry, less isn't always more.

Layering dainty necklaces has been in style for awhile. Yet, any style maven will tell you that your necklace selection and styling are what make you stand out. With a variety of metals, charms, monograms and shapes, it's all about expressing your personality.

With that said, what if you're an up-and-coming style icon like Sofia Richie? You're going to need something that's more daring, unique and sexy. Body chains are where it's at.

Here's the thing: Layering necklaces and body chains can get pricey, especially if you need more than one. Lucky for us, Sophia's favorite bra shaped body chain is on sale, as well as a few other must-haves jewelry pieces.