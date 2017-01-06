5 Days, 5 Ways: Kendall Jenner's Metallic Jacket Is Almost as Cute as Her Dog

Elite Images / AKM-GSI
The week in celeb style did not disappoint.
The time before the Golden Globes presents plenty of opportunity for stars to show everyone they are worthy of a golden statue (or at least an invite to an epic after-party). We took a look back and chose the reigning outfit for every day of the week.
On Monday, Kendall Jenner proved a statement jacket can elevate any simple outfit. If you're averse to prints or patterns, go for a monochrome metallic, like the model's $2,100 Acne Studios Velocite Shearling-Lined Leather Jacket. Hood, optional; dog mandatory.
Get the look: Boohoo Erin Metallic Leather Look Bomber, $62
Katrina Jordan/Sipa USA
We're calling it: Bell sleeves are going to be all over the runway come NYFW. Loving star Ruth Negga knows it, too. In Erdem, the actress paired the dynamic sleeves with an eye-catching skirt, giving you reason to keep your holiday pieces out for just a little longer.
Get the look: Pixie Market Striped Wrap Kimono Shirt by New Revival, $112
GAMR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
On Wednesday, Reese Witherspoon was all business with a perfect work-appropriate ensemble. The key here? Elevate an all-black outfit with different textures, like the geometric quilted shapes in her YSL crossbody.
Get the look: Bebe Kyla Quilted Crossbody Bag, $69
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
If you're having a moment, as Emma Stone is with her Golden Globes nomination, you got to go bold. Keep things sweet with a floral print and asymmetrical hemline or channel your inner Beyoncé and Lemonade-shashay down the street. Either way, there's nothing mellow about yellow.
Get the look: Weekend Max Mara Tolosa Dress, Was $550, Now $220
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI
Like Emma, Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer also caught our attention in yellow florals, except the actress added a retro touch with a see-through top. The contrast between the dress and black shirt edged up the feminine frock in all the right ways. Use this technique with all your thin strap or strapless dresses.
Get the look: Miguelina Chandler Cropped Crochet-Knit Cotton Top, Was $190, Now $95
Which look was your favorite?