Inside Kristin Cavallari's 30th Birthday Party: How Jay Cutler Pulled Off the "Most Amazing Surprise"

Kristin Cavallari is feeling the love as she says goodbye to her 20's.

One day after turning the big 3-0, the fashion designer and former MTV reality star revealed how she celebrated the special day.

As it turns out, husband Jay Cutler had big plans for his leading lady.

E! News can confirm the NFL athlete threw a surprise party for his wife at Fulton Market Kitchen in Chicago. "He rented the whole place out," a source shared with us. "It was an intimate party, about 50 people."

Cocktails and dinner was served while cookies and cupcakes were available that featured "30" on top. There were also balloons that had 1987 printed on them.