Uh, Did Prince Jackson Mess Up His New Tattoo?

Oops?
Prince Jackson, the late Michael Jackson's eldest of his three children, recently got a massive new tattoo that doesn't read quite right.
The 19-year-old got a piece of armor containing part of the late Welsh poet Dylan Thomas' most famous poem, "Do Not Go Gentle into That Good Night," inked on his right shoulder, bicep and chest.
However, his tattoo read, "Do not go gentle in that good night." He also had the line "Rage, rage against the dying of the light" tattooed underneath, but the word "against" appears to be misspelled.
Prince got his tattoo at the Timeless Tattoo parlor in Hollywood. He documented the evolution of his new ink on Instagram.
It took artist Justin Lewis more than 12 hours, spaced out over two days, to complete the tattoo.
Lewis posted a video of his creation on Instagram.
"#armor #armortattoo @princejackson #wip until the next sitting my brother killed it today 4hr session," he wrote. "#inksaddle #inkmachines #timelesstattoola #tattooistart #inkmaster #Hollywood #Love #sullen #inked #princemichjacksonjr #jackson #MichaelJackson #onepeopleoneworldonelove #savage."
This is not Prince's first time getting inked. Last year, the same artist gave him a tattoo of Anubis, the Egyptian god of funerals and death, toting a shank dripping in blood, on his upper right shoulder blade.
His sister Paris Jackson, now 18, also has tattoos. Last year, she got one on her arm that honors their late father. It reads "Queen of My Heart" in his handwriting. She also got the cover art for his 1991 album Dangerous tattooed on her arm.