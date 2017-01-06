Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Honored at Joint Funeral

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds have been laid to rest—together.
The 60-year-old Star Wars star and her 84-year-old mother, a veteran actress known for movies like Singin' in the Rain, were honored at a joint funeral at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills Friday morning. The two died within one day of each other in December.
Carrie was recently cremated. At Friday's funeral, Debbie was buried with some of her daughter's ashes, People reported. Carrie's 58-year-old brother and Debbie's only surviving child, Todd Fisher, arrived carrying a bright green and white urn that resembled a Prozac capsule. Carrie was open about her battle with bipolar disorder and also was known for her dry sense of humor.
The service was also attended by Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd, 24, and her Scream Queens co-star and rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner.
Two police officers on motorcycles accompanied the guests and a cortege with two hearses that made up the funeral procession.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Carrie died on Dec. 27, days after suffering a cardiac event on a plane. Debbie passed away a day after her daughter.
"She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning," Todd told E! News on the day he lost his mother.
Todd had told ABC News last week he and Billie were planning a joint funeral for Carrie and Debbie, who would be buried next to each other and "among friends," including Liberace and actress Bette Davis, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
On Thursday, the actresses' family and friends, including celebs such as Star Wars creator George Lucas, Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meg Ryan and Billie's Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, gathered at Carrie's home for a joint private memorial service. Streep and several other guests delivered eulogies and the actress also sang Carrie's favorite song, "Happy Days Are Here Again."
In addition to the private service and funeral, Carrie and Debbie's family is also planning to honor them with a public memorial. No date has been set.
"We'll have quite an event," a source told E! News exclusively. "Anybody who loved Carrie and worked with Carrie will be invited to that big event."