Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Honored at Joint Funeral

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds have been laid to rest—together.

The 60-year-old Star Wars star and her 84-year-old mother, a veteran actress known for movies like Singin' in the Rain, were honored at a joint funeral at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills Friday morning. The two died within one day of each other in December.

Carrie was recently cremated. At Friday's funeral, Debbie was buried with some of her daughter's ashes, People reported. Carrie's 58-year-old brother and Debbie's only surviving child, Todd Fisher, arrived carrying a bright green and white urn that resembled a Prozac capsule. Carrie was open about her battle with bipolar disorder and also was known for her dry sense of humor.