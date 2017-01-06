Blast Your Booty With This Insane Butt Workout From Sofia Vergara's Trainer

Ever wonder how Sofia Vergara keeps her booty in check?

Yeah, us too, and after a little digging we found her secret weapon: Made in LA's Julio Cruz (who happens to be laying low in the background of Sofia's insta above, actually). Even if you're no stranger to squats and all that other butt-building goodness, the trainer's workouts are no joke.

As it turns out, Sofia is just one celeb who relies on Julio to sculpt her backside. In fact, the pro teaches the exact same routines to Shay Mitchell, Romee Strijd, Pia Mia and countless other LA area up-and-comers. You could even say he's developed somewhat of a specialty training svelte-but-curvy female bods via his unique weightlifting ways. Bonus: His workouts are so effective that they defy age. Whether you're 20, 40 or beyond, if you put in the work you'll get the same results. "Most importantly, just stay consistent—especially as you get older," said the trainer.

Questions? Good. Let's get started.