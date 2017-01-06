Dev Patel Begins His Campaign to Be Named 2017's Sexiest Man Alive

Forget the Golden Globe award! Dev Patel is campaigning for the real Hollywood prize: 2017's Sexiest Man Alive.

The 26-year-old actor is nominated for his work in Lion, a film about a 5-year-old boy who gets separated from his family in India and gets adopted by an Australian couple, but Ellen DeGeneres has a plan to make him an even bigger star in Hollywood.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, Ellen mentions how buff Dev had become for his role in the Golden Globe-nominated movie. "It seems like you worked out and you did a lot to get ready for this role," the host notes.

"Yeah, I had to grow some hair," Dev jokes. "I had to go to the gym. Well, going to the gym was very tough because I'm very vocal. I don't do much weightlifting, but I make a lot of noise."