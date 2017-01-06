How Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Are Preparing for the 2017 Golden Globes

The 2017 Golden Globes air live on NBC Sunday night, meaning the Stallone sisters will be busy with rehearsals all weekend. They've picked out their red carpet looks, meaning they can give the show their full attention. But Scarlet declined to reveal which designer is dressing them, saying, "We're going to keep it a secret before the show." Sistine confirmed they want to keep it a "surprise," but the 18-year-old scion teased their various looks are "kind of the same color."

"We can't do pink, purple and [another color]," Sophia said. "We can't clash."

Viewers shouldn't expect to see any costume changes during the show.

"One and done," Sophia said. "It's hard to shop for three girls!"