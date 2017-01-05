Did Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers Satisfy Your Love of True Crime?

First of all, let us say there is nothing funny about real-life murders.

There is also nothing funny about two young men murdering their parents, or about a possible defense that involves child abuse. But there is unfortunately something morbidly funny about a two-hour special that just keeps saying the phrase "killed their parents" over and over and over until it no longer sounds like a real or sad thing.

ABC's lengthy titled Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers — American Sons, American Murderers told the tale of Erik and Lyle Menendez, brothers who are currently serving life in prison for murdering their parents, Kitty and José Menendez, in 1989.